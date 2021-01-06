Software Acquisition Group (OTCMKTS:SAQNU) Trading Up 4%

Software Acquisition Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAQNU) shares were up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.

About Software Acquisition Group (OTCMKTS:SAQNU)

Software Acquisition Group Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

