Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.67

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.67 and traded as high as $17.84. Solar Capital shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 112,904 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a market cap of $745.47 million, a P/E ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.76 million. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Solar Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Solar Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Solar Capital by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Solar Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Solar Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

