SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Hits New 12-Month High at $375.00

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $375.00 and last traded at $352.98, with a volume of 44192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $316.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEDG. Roth Capital increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Johnson Rice downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 109.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,202 shares of company stock valued at $952,157 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,868,000 after purchasing an additional 258,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,264,000 after acquiring an additional 133,361 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 296.2% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,088,000 after acquiring an additional 625,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.