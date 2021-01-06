Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SLDB opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.09. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $8.24.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 78,572 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

