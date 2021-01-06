Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of SLDB opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.09. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $8.24.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 78,572 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
