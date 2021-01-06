Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Soligenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Soligenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 468.27% and a negative net margin of 477.38%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Soligenix will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNGX. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Soligenix in the second quarter valued at $35,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix during the first quarter worth about $42,000. S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in Soligenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soligenix by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.