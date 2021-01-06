Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Trading 17.3% Higher

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) traded up 17.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $124.84 and last traded at $124.84. 630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.39.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.45.

Solvay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.