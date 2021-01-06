Sopheon plc (SPE.L) (LON:SPE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $812.98

Sopheon plc (SPE.L) (LON:SPE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $812.98 and traded as low as $760.00. Sopheon plc (SPE.L) shares last traded at $800.00, with a volume of 5,708 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £81.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 788.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 812.98.

About Sopheon plc (SPE.L) (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and innovation planning.

