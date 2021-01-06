Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 10,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 45,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

About Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

