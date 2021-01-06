South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS) Trading Up 83.3%

Shares of South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS) shot up 83.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 333,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 128,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of C$5.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) Company Profile (CVE:STS)

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

