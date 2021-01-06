South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) rose 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.19 and last traded at $80.43. Approximately 671,158 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 428,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.47.

SSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $385.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that South State Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $365,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,503.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 180,059 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,720.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 111.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 109.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,392,000 after acquiring an additional 289,595 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in South State by 133.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 12.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,565,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,359,000 after acquiring an additional 174,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in South State by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 153,770 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

