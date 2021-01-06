Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.59

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.59 and last traded at $69.59, with a volume of 3494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $2,270,589.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,600,764 shares in the company, valued at $96,878,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $63,610,764. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 860.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 631.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after acquiring an additional 596,986 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 720.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 482,338 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 35.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,363,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 357,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 170.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after acquiring an additional 290,225 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.