Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $33.62. Approximately 306,932 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 185,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 169.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 318.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $232,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

