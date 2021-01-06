SpaceChain (SPC) Trading Up 49.4% Over Last Week

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 49.4% against the U.S. dollar. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $11.18 million and $32,971.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Denarius (D) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 462,531,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,455,054 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

