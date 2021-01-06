Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells $30,028.80 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $30,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $54,300.00.

Shares of LOV stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 125,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,945. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 572,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 509,039 shares during the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

