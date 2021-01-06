Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.36

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $2.50. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Spartan Delta in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.