SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.62

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 17104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

