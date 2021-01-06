SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SPYG stock opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

