SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.54 and last traded at $88.25. Approximately 2,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Solactive Japan ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Solactive Japan ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Solactive Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,722,000.

