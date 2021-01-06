SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.92

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.92 and last traded at $70.92, with a volume of 538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.28.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

