SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.97

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.97 and last traded at $56.97, with a volume of 125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

