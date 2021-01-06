SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.13

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.13 and last traded at $78.13, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

