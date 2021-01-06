SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Up 5.8%

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)’s share price shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.44 and last traded at $70.79. 324,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 599,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.91.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after acquiring an additional 120,818 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 565,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,841 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 437,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 229,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

