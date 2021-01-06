SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.07

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.07 and last traded at $109.06, with a volume of 65810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 947.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,974,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

