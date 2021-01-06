SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Trading 6.2% Higher

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) shares were up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $37.28. Approximately 7,868,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 6,001,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

