SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $430.09

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $430.09 and last traded at $430.04, with a volume of 42615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $419.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.71.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.