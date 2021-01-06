SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Up 7.8%

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.15 and last traded at $56.49. 17,311,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 13,424,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 463.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 857,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,591,000 after acquiring an additional 609,351 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,899,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 425,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 287,849 shares during the period.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

