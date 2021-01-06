SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.73

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.73 and last traded at $66.73, with a volume of 84859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.96.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,781,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,675,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,488,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 82,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 42,865 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

