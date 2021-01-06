Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.48

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and traded as high as $14.00. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 23,942 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46.

About Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.