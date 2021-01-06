Spectiv Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Spectiv has a market cap of $23,923.62 and approximately $518.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded up 62.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.24 or 0.00306001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00032688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,160.50 or 0.03108395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013444 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

