Spectrum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,299.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a market cap of $20,101.71 and $6,299.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 112.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00454200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1,394% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.