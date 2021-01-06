Spendcoin (SPND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.01 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Spendcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $13.01 million and $6.78 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00120380 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00257112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00518773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00257060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017048 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,068,796 tokens. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.