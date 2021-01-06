Sphere (SPHR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Sphere has traded up 53.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $7,775.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,459.81 or 0.99769022 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00019153 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00068776 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.