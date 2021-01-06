Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) (LON:SPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $165.00

Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) (LON:SPI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 160.01 ($2.09), with a volume of 67635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.40 ($1.98).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 136 ($1.78) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 121.63 ($1.59).

The stock has a market cap of £641.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

