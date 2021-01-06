Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.30.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of SPLK traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,688. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.09 and a 200 day moving average of $194.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at $38,827,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at $17,339,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $6,310,914 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 15.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Splunk by 17.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 236,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,818,000 after purchasing an additional 34,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

