Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,551,000 after acquiring an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $313.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.97. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $346.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

