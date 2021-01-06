SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.77

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.77 and last traded at $62.77, with a volume of 909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 85.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 146.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,870 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter worth about $180,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

