SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.43

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.43 and last traded at $57.43, with a volume of 3788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. SPX had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPX news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

