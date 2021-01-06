SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.20. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 57,598 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. It offers a range of multiplexed products and services, including detecting and quantifying proteins, antibodies, and DNA. The company provides sqidworks, a workhorse system that enables to load plates and get report; sqidlite, a benchtop system, which allows processing one plate per run; and sqid-X that accesses various multiplexing power of Ig_plex technology with its semi-automated system.

