SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSPPF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SSP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSPPF stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.52.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.