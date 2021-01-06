SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSPPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SSP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

SSPPF opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.52. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

