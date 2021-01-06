St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:STJPF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

