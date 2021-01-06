Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stabilis Solutions from $0.40 to $0.45 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLNG)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products.

