Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €60.00 ($70.59).

Several equities analysts recently commented on STM shares. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

ETR:STM opened at €56.60 ($66.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.57. Stabilus S.A. has a one year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a one year high of €63.50 ($74.71). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

