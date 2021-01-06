Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Shares Down 5.2%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 752,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,377,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 163,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

