Stable Road Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SRACU) Shares Down 8%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRACU) shares fell 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $18.41. 6,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 6,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24.

About Stable Road Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SRACU)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

