Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Shares Gap Down to $74.65

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.65, but opened at $71.20. Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) shares last traded at $75.20, with a volume of 676,088 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. HSBC upgraded Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £411.43 million and a P/E ratio of -27.93.

In related news, insider Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,260 ($1,646.20). Also, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £4,680 ($6,114.45). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,000.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

