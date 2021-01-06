Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLFPY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SLFPY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of SLFPY remained flat at $$15.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.23. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

