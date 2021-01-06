Standard Tokenization Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $1.34 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.22 million and $1.34 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Standard Tokenization Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00036636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00332625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $830.01 or 0.02384915 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.