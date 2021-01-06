Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Tops $0.0171 on Major Exchanges (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and $1.85 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

