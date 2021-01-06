Stealth Trading Down 18.1% This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $9,278.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0810 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001232 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022608 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 38,160,120 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.